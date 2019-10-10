UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Minister Stabbed By IS-linked Pair: Official

Thu 10th October 2019

Indonesia minister stabbed by IS-linked pair: official

Two members of an IS-linked terror network stabbed Indonesia's chief security minister Wiranto on Thursday, the intelligence head said, as the powerful politician underwent emergency surgery for his wounds

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Two members of an IS-linked terror network stabbed Indonesia's chief security minister Wiranto on Thursday, the intelligence head said, as the powerful politician underwent emergency surgery for his wounds.

Television images showed security officers wrestling a man and woman to the ground in Pandeglang on Java island after the attack on Wiranto, who goes by one name, as he was exiting a vehicle.

The suspects were identified as 31-year-old Syahril Alamsyah and Fitri Andriana, 21, a married couple, according to local media.

They were members of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an extremist group responsible for deadly suicide bombings at churches in Indonesia's second-biggest city Surabaya last year, State Intelligence Agency chief Budi Gunawan told reporters in Jakarta.

JAD is among dozens of radical groups that have pledged loyalty to the Islamic State group in Indonesia, which has long struggled with militancy.

Wiranto, 72, who police have said was one of several targets in an earlier failed assassination plot, was rushed by helicopter to the capital where he was treated for two knife wounds in his stomach.

"He is currently in surgery and I ask that all Indonesians pray that he gets well soon," said President Joko Widodo.

"And I ask for everyone's help in fighting radicalism and terrorism because we can only do it together," he added.

The assassination attempt comes just over a week before Widodo kicks off a second term as leader of the Southeast Asian archipelago of some 260 million people, the world's biggest Muslim majority nation.

Three others -- a local police chief and two aides -- also suffered knife wounds in Thursday's attack but authorities said they had non-life-threatening injuries.

