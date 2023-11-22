Open Menu

Indonesia Moves Rejected Rohingya Refugees Stranded On Beach

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Sabang, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) More than 200 Rohingya refugees were relocated from the beaches of a remote Indonesian island Wednesday after weeks adrift on a wooden boat, as authorities rejected locals' efforts to push the members of the persecuted Myanmar minority back to sea.

The latest arrivals brought to more than 1,000 the number of desperate and exhausted Rohingya who have landed on the shores of Aceh province in the last week.

Thousands from the mostly Muslim minority risk their lives each year making sea journeys from refugee camps in Bangladesh, often in flimsy boats, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

The latest group of 219 refugees, which included 72 men, 91 women and 56 children, arrived in Sabang city in western Aceh province, at around 11:00 pm (1600 GMT) Tuesday.

But they were rejected by locals who threatened to put them back to sea.

"How can we go anywhere?" 15-year-old Rohingya refugee Abdul Rahman asked.

"We don't want to go back."

Local authorities then agreed to their relocation by ferry later on Wednesday to a temporary shelter at an old immigration building in one of Aceh's biggest cities, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said.

"The plan is for the refugees to be relocated to a shelter in Lhokseumawe," Sabang social agency head Naufal, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP.

He said the relocation had been coordinated with UNHCR.

"The (local) government decided to take them to a place designated by the national government," UNHCR protection associate Faisal Rahman told AFP on Wednesday.

A day earlier, 256 previous Rohingya arrivals were given a reprieve when Indonesia granted them three months of temporary shelter and moved them to the same Lhokseumawe facility.

Another 36 Rohingya who arrived in East Aceh on Sunday were also moved to the same location on Wednesday, officials said.

