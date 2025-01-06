Indonesia Officially Launches Free Meal Program
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 06:40 PM
JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Indonesia launched its free meal program on Monday, a key initiative of the government led by President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to improve the nutrition of its citizens.
"Our goal is to reach 3 million beneficiaries from January to April," said Dadan Hindayana, head of the National Nutrition Agency, on Monday. He emphasized that the program will be implemented in stages, with daily evaluations to ensure effective delivery.
The initial phase is being rolled out in 26 of the country's 38 provinces, prioritizing school students as the first group to receive assistance.
It will then include toddlers, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers.
Hasan Nasbi, head of the Indonesian Presidential Communication Office, reported that 190 kitchens are currently operational to provide meals across the 26 provinces. He expressed hope that the program will achieve a target of 937 kitchens by the end of January, with an ultimate goal of 5,000 kitchens by the end of 2025, capable of serving up to 20 million beneficiaries.
Recent Stories
DEWA wins two accolades at 2024 International Innovation Awards
Great Arab Minds Award showcases success stories, inspires Arab Youth: Professor ..
Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning
PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers
Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC
FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
More Stories From World
-
Indonesia officially launches free meal program5 minutes ago
-
Electric car sales fall by 27.4% in Germany in 2024: data5 minutes ago
-
Three killed in traffic collision in C. Tunisia5 minutes ago
-
Over 260 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia35 minutes ago
-
Indian rebels roadside bomb kills nine troops35 minutes ago
-
Starmer slams 'lies and misinformation' after Musk criticism2 hours ago
-
Turkey says Syrian Kurdish fighters will be 'eliminated'2 hours ago
-
Russia says captured key town in eastern Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Tunisian passenger traffic in airports up 9.4 pct in 20242 hours ago
-
Australia's fatal light aircraft crashes claim 27 lives in 20242 hours ago
-
Kasatkina, Badosa roll into Adelaide second round as Vekic crashes2 hours ago
-
China held 671 marathons, road races in 20242 hours ago