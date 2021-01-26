UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Passes One Million Coronavirus Cases

Indonesia passed more than one million Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, as the archipelago launches one of the world's biggest vaccine drives to clamp down on a soaring infection rate

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Indonesia passed more than one million Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, as the archipelago launches one of the world's biggest vaccine drives to clamp down on a soaring infection rate.

The Southeast Asian nation of nearly 270 million has recorded 1,012,350 virus cases and almost 29,000 deaths, according to official data.

Some hospitals are on the brink of collapse as they are overwhelmed with patients in one of Asia's worst-hit nations, public health experts warn.

