UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Pauses AstraZeneca Vaccination Over Health Concerns - Regulator

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:30 PM

Indonesia Pauses AstraZeneca Vaccination Over Health Concerns - Regulator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Indonesian food and Drug Authority (BPOM) has decided to hold up the use of the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid fears that the recipients may develop potentially deadly blood clots, BPOM head Penny Lukito said on Monday.

"We are communicating with the [World Health Organization] WHO and the [Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization] SAGE out of precautions. The results will then be submitted to inter-agency team and the Health Ministry who will then decide whether AstraZeneca vaccine can be used in the national vaccination drive," Penny said, as quoted by the Jakarta Globe newspaper.

The BPOM chief expressed hope that it would not take long for the final say on the matter.

According to the media outlet, Indonesia received 1.

1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine last week through the WHO-led COVAX international distribution initiative.

WHO is expected to hold a meeting on the safety of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

AstraZeneca said on Sunday that it had found no evidence of increased risk of blood clots from its COVID-19 vaccine after conducting a careful review of safety data of over 17 million inoculated people across the European Union and the United Kingdom. In the meantime, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxemburg and Norway have temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after citizens reported side-effects following inoculation from the vaccine's ABV5300 batch.

Related Topics

France Norway European Union Germany Jakarta Iceland Estonia Indonesia Italy United Kingdom Lithuania Latvia Denmark May Sunday Media From Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Palestinians condemn Kosovo's embassy in Jerusalem ..

16 minutes ago

Biden's immigration policy takes heat as migrant l ..

16 minutes ago

Foreign Interference in Syria Must End to Allow fo ..

16 minutes ago

EU Lawmaker Urges France to Team Up With Russia to ..

16 minutes ago

Govt wants to strengthen national institutions: Al ..

16 minutes ago

White House Has Reached Out to N. Korea, Received ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.