Indonesia, Philippines Agree To Repatriate Filipina On Death Row
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) A Filipina on death row in Indonesia could be home before Christmas after Manila and Jakarta signed an agreement to repatriate her, officials said Friday.
Mother of two Mary Jane Veloso was arrested in 2010 after the suitcase she was carrying was found to be lined with 2.6 kilograms (5.7 Pounds) of heroin.
Her supporters claim she was duped by an international drug syndicate, and in 2015, she narrowly escaped execution after her suspected recruiter her was arrested.
"We agree to return the person concerned to the Philippines," Indonesia's senior law and human rights minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra told reporters after signing a "practical arrangement" for Veloso's repatriation in Jakarta.
"Mary Jane Veloso becomes the responsibility of the Philippines," he said, adding that he had heard that the death penalty would be changed into life imprisonment.
Yusril said the transfer could be carried out "before Christmas."
"Maybe around December 20 it can be realised."
Veloso's mother told AFP she was "elated and surprised" to hear of her daughter's homecoming.
"We can finally be together this Christmas," Celia Veloso, 65, said.
"This might be the happiest Christmas we will ever have as a family."
Veloso's case sparked uproar in the Philippines, with rallies of support and world boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao pleading for her life.
Her supporters said she was headed to work as a maid when she was arrested in Indonesia.
She was due to face the firing squad in 2015 but the Philippine government won a last-minute reprieve for her after a woman suspected of recruiting her was arrested and put on trial for human trafficking iand Veloso was named a prosecution witness.
The Philippines' Department of Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez expressed "heartfelt gratitude" over Veloso's repatriation.
"We are hopeful that we will be able to do this before Christmas so that it will be a happier Christmas for everyone," he said.
The Velosos have "long been wanting to see their family back and hold her in their arms."
Vasquez said Veloso would serve her sentence "as agreed upon, in accordance with Philippine laws".
"We do understand and we respect the decision of the Indonesian courts with respect to the sentence that was meted on our citizen Mary Jane Veloso," he said.
Recent Stories
Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow
Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony
IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest
Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..
Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
More Stories From World
-
John Elkann: Italian dynasty heir at the helm of Stellantis14 minutes ago
-
Leclerc 10-place grid penalty in Abu Dhabi hits Ferrari title hopes35 minutes ago
-
China, India hold 32nd meeting of working mechanism on border affairs, agree to safeguard peace and ..35 minutes ago
-
EU 'must not miss unique opportunity' for Mercosur deal: Berlin44 minutes ago
-
Putin to hold annual press conference Dec 1944 minutes ago
-
China, Nepal forge stronger development synergy, vowing to deepen BRI cooperation45 minutes ago
-
Impeachment looms ever closer for South Korean president54 minutes ago
-
Paris stock market rallies as Macron fights on54 minutes ago
-
Messi to kick off new Club World Cup, Neymar to face Real55 minutes ago
-
Saudi projects worth $49.8 billion build bridges of hope for people with disabilities1 hour ago
-
UK's Guardian agrees sale of world's oldest Sunday paper1 hour ago
-
North Gaza hospital director says Israeli strikes hit facility1 hour ago