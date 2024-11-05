Indonesia races to evacuate thousands as volcano eruption kills at least 10

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Indonesian authorities are working to evacuate thousands of people from areas affected by the ongoing eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki on Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara province, local media reported Tuesday.

So far, 1,116 residents have been moved to safe locations, with many others urged to leave the region, according to the Kompas media outlet.

Head of the East Flores Communication and Information Service Hironimus Lamawuran called on those still in affected areas to evacuate immediately, adding: “We will collect data again and direct them to move to three evacuation points.”

At least 10 people have died as a result of the eruption, including a nun, while one person remains missing.

Lava flows have damaged several buildings, including a monastery, and rescue teams are searching for more victims.

The eruption has impacted six villages in Wulanggitang district and four in Ile Bura district, affecting an estimated 10,000 people. Authorities have raised the alert level for Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki to its highest, as the volcano has been emitting thick brown ash columns up to two kilometers (1.24 miles) daily for the past week.

Indonesia, situated along the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” has 130 active volcanoes, making it one of the world’s most seismically active countries.