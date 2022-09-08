VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Indonesia is ready to ensure the safety of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit on Bali, scheduled for November 15-16, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Jose Tavares told Sputnik.

"As the host country, of course, we have to provide that kind of guarantee to all participants.

And Indonesia has the experience of hosting so many international conferences ... APEC, East Asia Summit, ASEAN, and so on ... of course, Indonesia guarantees the safety of all of the participants and, principally, of course, the leaders that will be participating," Tavares said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

