Indonesia Ready to Organize Putin-Biden Meeting on Sidelines of G20 Summit - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Indonesia is ready to organize a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 Summit on Bali, Indonesian Ambassador Jose Tavares to Russia told Sputnik.

"All opportunities for that are open," the diplomat said, answering the question about the possibility to organize such a meeting.