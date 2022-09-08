UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Ready To Organize Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting On G20 Sidelines- Ambassador In Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Indonesia Ready to Organize Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting on G20 Sidelines- Ambassador in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Indonesia is ready to organize a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G20 summit in November, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Jose Tavares told Sputnik.

"This is the great idea. The platform is there.

Well, if they utilize this platform, it will be a great idea. Indonesia is ready to facilitate ... We hope that they want to utilize the platform of G20 ... That is a great option," Tavares said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

