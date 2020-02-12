UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Ready To Sign Strategic Partnership Deal With Russia - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Indonesian and Russian leaders may sign an agreement on strategic partnership and four other documents at their next meeting, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi told Sputnik in an interview.

"We have ready at least 5 documents to be signed [by the two Presidents]. Like simplification of visa procedures for Indonesians, and then counter-terrorism. Most important is the agreement on strategic partnership. This is marking the highest level of our relations between the two countries," the diplomat said.

In addition, the two countries are expected to sign a protocol related to an air service agreement.

As for the potential meeting of the two leaders, there are at least two possibilities. Indonesia was initially expecting a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin "before the first semester" of 2020, the diplomat said.

"But then we got an invitation also from President Putin to President Joko Widodo .

.. to visit Moscow, not only Moscow, but also to visit St. Petersburg in line with the St. Petersburg economic forum [June 3-6]," the ambassador said.

The embassy is still waiting for confirmation, the diplomat added.

"We do not have the president's schedule yet," he said.

The agreement on easing visa procedures is good news for bilateral tourism.

"When I first came here, in 2016 there were only around 80,000 Russian tourists visiting us and this year we expect 160 [thousand]. So it means double," the ambassador said.

Indonesians have also been traveling to Russia more �30,000 in 2018 against 5,000 in 2016.

"So this is quite good despite the fact that Indonesians still require visa for Russia. It is not easy. And that is why one of our documents to be signed is the simplification of visa procedures," the diplomat added.

