Indonesia Registers 1,111 New COVID-19 Positive Tests As Case Total Tops 36,000 - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:34 PM

Indonesia Registers 1,111 New COVID-19 Positive Tests as Case Total Tops 36,000 - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) A further 1,111 new positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported in Indonesia over the past 24 hours, raising the overall case total to 36,406, the country's Ministry of Health reported on Friday, amid a surge of new cases after the government began easing lockdown restrictions.

The latest increase to the case total is the second-largest daily rise reported in Indonesia since the start of the outbreak. On Wednesday, a record 1,240 new cases were reported over a 24-hour period.

The Indonesian Health Ministry also confirmed that 48 people had died from complications related to the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours, raising the COVID-19 death toll in the country to 2,048.

A total of 13,213 people have recovered from the disease in Indonesia, the ministry said.

A surge of new cases has been reported in Indonesia since the authorities announced a gradual easing of social distancing measures, which has allowed mosques, malls, and offices to reopen.

