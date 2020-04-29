Indonesia Registers 260 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 9,700 - Health Ministry

Indonesia has confirmed 260 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the overall number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country reached 9,771, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Indonesia has confirmed 260 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the overall number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country reached 9,771, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The country's coronavirus-related death toll reached 784 people in the past day, while the number of recoveries increased to 1,391.

In Indonesia, more than 40 percent of all coronavirus cases were detected in the capital of Jakarta.