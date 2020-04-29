UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Registers 260 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 9,700 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 04:29 PM

Indonesia Registers 260 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 9,700 - Health Ministry

Indonesia has confirmed 260 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the overall number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country reached 9,771, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Indonesia has confirmed 260 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the overall number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country reached 9,771, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The country's coronavirus-related death toll reached 784 people in the past day, while the number of recoveries increased to 1,391.

In Indonesia, more than 40 percent of all coronavirus cases were detected in the capital of Jakarta.

Related Topics

Jakarta Indonesia All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Malaysian Government Eases Travel Restrictions Aim ..

2 minutes ago

US Doctors Find Rare Inflammatory Syndrome in Chil ..

2 minutes ago

#ShareLoveWithOPPO and get a chance to Win the Bes ..

25 minutes ago

EU Commission Approves Germany's Economic Support ..

26 minutes ago

Species on Russian 'Noah's Arc' Biosatellite to Be ..

26 minutes ago

Kremlin Notes Importance of Fighting Disinformatio ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.