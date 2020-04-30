Indonesia Registers 347 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 10,000 - Health Ministry

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 04:06 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Indonesia has confirmed 347 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the overall number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country reached 10,118, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, eight new fatalities have been registered in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 792 people.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,522 patients have fully recovered. On Tuesday, the daily number of new infections in Indonesia reached 415, while on Wednesday it was 260.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 227,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

