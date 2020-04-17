UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Registers Record 407 New COVID-19 Cases In Past Day, Total Exceeds 5,900

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:22 PM

Indonesia Registers Record 407 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Day, Total Exceeds 5,900

Indonesia has registered record 407 coronavirus cases across the country over the past 24 hours that brought the overall number of cases to 5,923, the Health Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Indonesia has registered record 407 coronavirus cases across the country over the past 24 hours that brought the overall number of cases to 5,923, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry stated that 24 COVID-19 patients died in the past day, and the national death toll now amounts to 520 people.

A total of 607 people recovered since the start of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, over 2 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Died Indonesia March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCC Committee praises leadership visions in suppor ..

41 minutes ago

Arab League Slams Continuous Military Offensive, D ..

3 minutes ago

Over 98% of User Data Leaks From 2013 to 2019 Resu ..

3 minutes ago

Government must put people before big business

56 minutes ago

Wheat purchase target set for Sialkot district

3 minutes ago

Germany Sees Coronavirus Reproduction Rate Drop Be ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.