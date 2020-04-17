Indonesia Registers Record 407 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Day, Total Exceeds 5,900

Indonesia has registered record 407 coronavirus cases across the country over the past 24 hours that brought the overall number of cases to 5,923, the Health Ministry said on Friday

The ministry stated that 24 COVID-19 patients died in the past day, and the national death toll now amounts to 520 people.

A total of 607 people recovered since the start of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, over 2 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.