Indonesia Registers Record 82 COVID-19 Fatalities Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) Indonesia has registered record 82 coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll from COVID-19 to 3,171, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the statement, a further 1,607 new positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported in Indonesia over the past 24 hours, raising the overall case total to 63,749.

A total of 29,105 patients have recovered.

A surge of new cases has been reported in Indonesia since the authorities announced a gradual easing of social distancing measures, which has allowed mosques, malls, and offices to reopen.