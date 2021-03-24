UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Registers Russia's Afivafir Drug Against COVID-19- Russia Direct Investment Fund

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Indonesia became the first Asian country to register Russia's Avifavir drug with proven clinical efficacy against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday.

Avifavir, developed by Russia's ChemrRar Group, was the first Favipiravir-based drug in the world to be approved for the treatment of the coronavirus, and it was also Russia's first registered drug against the coronavirus, RDIF recalled.

"RDIF ... and ChemRar Group announce that Russian anti-COVID Favipiravir-based drug Avifavir has been registered by the National Agency of Drug and food Control of Indonesia ... Avifavir was registered in Indonesia under an accelerated procedure based on data obtained during an extended phase II-III clinical trial, which took place in compliance with the GCP [Good Clinical Practice] rules in April-September 2020 at 30 specialized centers throughout Russia involving 460 patients," RDIF said in a press release.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev expressed the belief that Indonesia's decision to register the drug was an important step for the national healthcare system.

"Experts in Indonesia have shown high confidence in the drug, which is registered without additional clinical trials in the country. Avifavir significantly reduces recovery time and is highly effective, allowing for faster treatment of patients and significantly reducing the burden on clinics," Dmitriev said, as quoted in the press release.

ChemRar Research Institute CEO Irina Tyrnova expressed hope that Russia would soon start Avifavir supplies to Indonesia jointly with Pratapa Nirmala-Fahrenheit "to help patients ... to obtain access to one of the most efficient and well-studied drugs against coronavirus in the world."

Avifavir, with its efficacy estimated at over 80 percent, is supplied to 15 countries across the world.

