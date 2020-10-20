UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Rejects US Request To Host Surveillance Planes - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 01:06 PM

Indonesia has refused to allow P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance planes of the United States military to land and refuel in the country despite several requests from Washington, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing four high-ranking Indonesian officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Indonesia has refused to allow P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance planes of the United States military to land and refuel in the country despite several requests from Washington, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing four high-ranking Indonesian officials.

The US made proposals to Indonesian defense and foreign ministers in July and August before approaching Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who rejected the request, according to Reuters.

Indonesian officials told the news agency that Jakarta decided to stay true to its neutral foreign policy amid the US-China tensions over regional influence.

In September, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said that Jakarta does not want "to get trapped by this rivalry."

The news agency noted that the US-made P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance planes are crucial in monitoring China's military activities in the South China Sea amid tensions between Beijing and its regional neighbors over the control of resource-rich waters. Indonesia also considers parts of the South China Sea as its own. Washington views the sea as an international waterway and routinely defies China with surveillance flights, and patrols by US warships.

