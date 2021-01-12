Indonesia reports 10,047 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 302 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 10,047 within one day to 846,765, with the death toll adding by 302 to 24,645, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 10,047 within one day to 846,765, with the death toll adding by 302 to 24,645, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 7,068 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 695,807.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 2,669 new cases, West Java 1,540, Central Java 1,323, East Java 844 and South Sulawesi 637.

No more new positive cases were found in Maluku province.