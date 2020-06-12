Indonesia reports 1,111 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 48 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,111 within one day to 36,406, with the death toll adding by 48 to 2,048, Achmad Yurianto, a Health Ministry official, said at a press conference here on Friday

He said that 577 more people had been discharged from hospitals, making the total number of recovered patients to 13,213.

The pandemic has spread to all the 34 provinces in the archipelagic country. However within the past 24 hours, no more positive cases were found in six provinces, namely, Aceh, Riau, Riau Islands, North Kalimantan, East Nusa Tenggara and Central Sulawesi.

The Indonesian government is preparing for the new normal scenario under which the public would be allowed to resume their routines.