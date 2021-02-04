UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Reports 11,434 New COVID-19 Cases, 231 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:05 PM

Indonesia reports 11,434 new COVID-19 cases, 231 more deaths

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 11,434 within one day to 1,123,105, with the death toll adding by 231 to 31,001, the health ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 11,641 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 917,306.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 3,632 new cases, West Java 2,020, Central Java 1,775, East Kalimantan 732 and East Java 679.

No more new positive cases were found in West Nusa Tenggara.

