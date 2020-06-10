Indonesia reports 1,241 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,241 within one day to 34,316, with the death toll adding by 36 to 1,959, Achmad Yurianto, a Health Ministry official, said at a press conference here on Wednesday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,241 within one day to 34,316, with the death toll adding by 36 to 1,959, Achmad Yurianto, a Health Ministry official, said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

According to him, 715 more people had been discharged from hospitals, making the total number of recovered patients stand at 12,129.

The pandemic has spread to all 34 provinces in the archipelagic country. However, as of 12:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday, no more positive cases were found in five provinces, namely, Riau, Riau Islands, Bengkulu, North Kalimantan and Central Sulawesi.

The Indonesian government is preparing for the so-called new normal scenario, under which the public would be allowed to resume their routines.