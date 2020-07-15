Indonesia reports 1,522 new COVID-19 cases, 87 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,522 within one day to 80,094, with the death toll adding by 87 to 3,797, Achmad Yurianto, a Health Ministry official, said at a press conference here on Wednesday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,522 within one day to 80,094, with the death toll adding by 87 to 3,797, Achmad Yurianto, a Health Ministry official, said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

According to the official, 1,414 more people had been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 39,050.

Within the past 24 hours, seven provinces, namely North Sumatra, South Kalimantan, Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java and South Sulawesi, recorded high numbers of cases, Yurianto said.

No more positive cases were found in six provinces, namely Riau, West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, North Kalimantan, East Nusa Tenggara and West Papua.

Yurianto called on the public to obey the implemented health protocols in a bid to avoid more COVID-19 infections.