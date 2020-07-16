UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Reports 1,574 New COVID-19 Cases, 76 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:40 PM

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,574 within one day to 81,668, with the death toll adding by 76 to 3,873, Achmad Yurianto, a Health Ministry official, told a press conference on Thursday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,574 within one day to 81,668, with the death toll adding by 76 to 3,873, Achmad Yurianto, a Health Ministry official, told a press conference on Thursday.

According to him, 1,295 more people had been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 40,345.

Within the past 24 hours, six provinces - South Kalimantan, Jakarta, Central Java, East Java, Bali and South Sulawesi - recorded high numbers of cases, Yurianto said.

No more positive cases were found in six provinces, namely Jambi, Riau Islands, Bangka Belitung, North Kalimantan, East Nusa Tenggara and Central Sulawesi.

Yurianto called on the public to obey the implemented health protocols to avoid more COVID-19 infections.

