Indonesia reports 1,748 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 63 new deaths

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,748 within one day to 102,051, with the death toll adding by 63 to 4,901, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 2,366 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 60,539.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

The ministry also said the number of suspected cases across the country is 46,648.

Meanwhile, 36,611 patients infected with the coronavirus are currently under medical treatment.