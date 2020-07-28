UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 1,748 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 63 New Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:27 PM

Indonesia reports 1,748 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 63 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,748 within one day to 102,051, with the death toll adding by 63 to 4,901, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,748 within one day to 102,051, with the death toll adding by 63 to 4,901, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 2,366 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 60,539.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

The ministry also said the number of suspected cases across the country is 46,648.

Meanwhile, 36,611 patients infected with the coronavirus are currently under medical treatment.

Related Topics

Indonesia All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler orders release of 45 prisoners ahea ..

7 seconds ago

PCB Greens v PCB Whites practice match ends in a d ..

5 minutes ago

SSSD’s mobile clinics carry 129 field trips to e ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan receives $505 from World Bank

19 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares luxurious life-style picture

27 minutes ago

SCCI discusses harnessing Italian technology in bo ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.