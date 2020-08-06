UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Reports 1,882 Newly Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 69 New Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 04:41 PM

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,882 within one day to 118,753, with the death toll adding by 69 to 5,521, the country's health ministry said on Thursday

JAKRTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,882 within one day to 118,753, with the death toll adding by 69 to 5,521, the country's health ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 1,756 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 75,645.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Within the past 24 hours, capital Jakarta recorded 556 new cases.

