Indonesia Reports 1,942 New COVID-19 Cases, 79 New Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 53 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 04:09 PM

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,942 within one day to 130,718, with the death toll adding by 79 to 5,903, the health ministry said on Wednesday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,942 within one day to 130,718, with the death toll adding by 79 to 5,903, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 2,088 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 85,798.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 529 new cases, East Java 303, Central Java 179 and West Java 109.

More Stories From World

