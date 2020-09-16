Indonesia Reports 2nd COVID-19 Daily Record in Less Than Week - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Indonesia confirmed on Wednesday nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily increase registered in the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and a new record in less than a week, the Indonesian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

As many as 3,963 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the 24-hour period, taking the nation's total to 228,993. At the same time, 164,101 patients have recovered and 9,100 died.

The previous daily record of 3,861 cases was registered on September 11.

On Sunday, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said that the coronavirus restrictions were being reimposed in Indonesia's capital for at least two weeks amid an increase in the number of new coronavirus cases.

Government offices and private companies outside of essential sectors, such as health, food and communications, will have to implement work-from-home policies. No more than 25 percent of employees will be allowed to work in the office at the same time. Businesses in essential sectors, as well as public transportation, will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.