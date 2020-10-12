Indonesia reports 3,267 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 91 new deaths

:The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,267 within one day to 336,716, with the death toll adding by 91 to 11,935, the Health Ministry said on Monday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,267 within one day to 336,716, with the death toll adding by 91 to 11,935, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, 3,492 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 258,519.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,211 new cases, East Java 296, West Java 286, Central Java 239 and Riau 209.

No more new positive cases were found in five provinces, namely Bangka Belitung, West Kalimantan, East Nusa Tenggara, West Sulawesi and Papua.