Indonesia Reports 3,770 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 75 New Deaths

Wed 11th November 2020 | 04:24 PM



The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,770 within one day to 448,118, with the death toll adding by 75 to 14,836, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday

According to the ministry, 3,241 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 378,982.

According to the ministry, 3,241 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 378,982.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 668 new cases, Jakarta 587, East Kalimantan 345, West Sumatra 254 and East Java 168.

No more new positive cases were found in two provinces, namely Gorontalo and Papua.

More Stories From World

