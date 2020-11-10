UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Reports 3,779 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 72 New Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:45 PM

Indonesia reports 3,779 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 72 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,779 within one day to 444,348, with the death toll adding by 72 to 14,761, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,779 within one day to 444,348, with the death toll adding by 72 to 14,761, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 3,475 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 375,741.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,013 new cases, West Java 748, Central Java 680, East Java 272 and Riau 151.

No more new positive cases were found in six provinces, namely Riau Islands, Lampung, West Kalimantan, West Sulawesi, Gorontalo and Papua.

