Indonesia reports 3,906 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, 92 new deaths

JAKARTA , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,906 within one day to 340,622, with the death toll adding by 92 to 12,027, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 4,777 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 263,296.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,054 new cases, West Java 565, Central Java 466, East Java 315 and West Sumatra 172.No more new cases were found in Gorontalo province.