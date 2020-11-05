UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Reports 4,065 New COVID-19 Cases, 89 New Deaths

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,065 within one day to 425,796, with the death toll adding by 89 to 14,348, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 3,860 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 357,142.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 797 new cases, West Java 627, Central Java 360, East Kalimantan 307 and East Java 278.

No more new cases were found in Gorontalo province.

