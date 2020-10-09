Indonesia reports 4,094 new COVID-19 cases, 97 more deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 4,094 in the last 24 hours to 324,658, with the death toll adding by 97 to 11,677, the Health Ministry said on Friday

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 4,094 in the last 24 hours to 324,658, with the death toll adding by 97 to 11,677, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 3,607 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 247,667.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the last 24 hours, Jakarta reported 943 new confirmed cases, West Java 504, Central Java 412, East Java 310 and West Sumatra 295.

No more new infections were detected in the four provinces of Riau Islands, Lampung, Maluku and North Maluku.