UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 4,094 New COVID-19 Cases, 97 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 03:13 PM

Indonesia reports 4,094 new COVID-19 cases, 97 more deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 4,094 in the last 24 hours to 324,658, with the death toll adding by 97 to 11,677, the Health Ministry said on Friday

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 4,094 in the last 24 hours to 324,658, with the death toll adding by 97 to 11,677, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 3,607 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 247,667.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the last 24 hours, Jakarta reported 943 new confirmed cases, West Java 504, Central Java 412, East Java 310 and West Sumatra 295.

No more new infections were detected in the four provinces of Riau Islands, Lampung, Maluku and North Maluku.

Related Topics

Jakarta Indonesia All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan overcomes the challenge of locusts, claim ..

8 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on &#03 ..

15 minutes ago

Vivo to Launch the Flagship V20 Smartphone with 44 ..

21 minutes ago

Names of Shehbaz Sharif’s wife, daughters to be ..

24 minutes ago

Education Minister Saeed Ghani chairs meeting of S ..

1 minute ago

Three dacoits killed, others injured in shootout i ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.