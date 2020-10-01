Indonesia reports 4,174 new COVID-19 cases, 116 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,174 within one day to 291,182, with the death toll adding by 116 to 10,856, the Health Ministry said on Thursda

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,174 within one day to 291,182, with the death toll adding by 116 to 10,856, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 3,540 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 218,487.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,253 new cases, West Java 559, East Java 314, Central Java 299 and Riau 265.