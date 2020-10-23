Indonesia reports 4,369 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 118 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,369 within one day to 381,910, with the death toll adding by 118 to 13,077, the health ministry said on Friday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,369 within one day to 381,910, with the death toll adding by 118 to 13,077, the health ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 4,094 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 305,100.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 952 new cases, Central Java 571, West Java 504, East Java 295 and Riau 276.

No more new positive cases were found in three provinces, namely Bangka Belitung, West Sulawesi and Gorontalo.