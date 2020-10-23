UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 4,369 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 118 New Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 04:58 PM

Indonesia reports 4,369 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 118 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,369 within one day to 381,910, with the death toll adding by 118 to 13,077, the health ministry said on Friday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,369 within one day to 381,910, with the death toll adding by 118 to 13,077, the health ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 4,094 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 305,100.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 952 new cases, Central Java 571, West Java 504, East Java 295 and Riau 276.

No more new positive cases were found in three provinces, namely Bangka Belitung, West Sulawesi and Gorontalo.

Related Topics

Gorontalo Jakarta Indonesia All From

Recent Stories

PTCL awarded turnkey ICT contract for the enableme ..

47 seconds ago

Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases rise to 396,413, death ..

3 minutes ago

Czech health minister caught breaking virus rules

3 minutes ago

VIS assigns entity,TFCs/Sukuk ratings to GKRBL

3 minutes ago

4,59,500 fine imposed on profiteers

3 minutes ago

Germany Retains Interest in Nord Stream 2 But Comp ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.