UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 4,617 New COVID-19 Cases, 130 New Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 04:15 PM

Indonesia reports 4,617 new COVID-19 cases, 130 new deaths

The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 4,617 in the past 24 hours to 538,883, with the death toll adding by 130 to 16,945, the Health Ministry said on Monday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 4,617 in the past 24 hours to 538,883, with the death toll adding by 130 to 16,945, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, 4,725 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 450,518.

The coronavirus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,099 new cases, Central Java 899, West Java 741, East Java 400 and Banten 262.No new cases were detected in the three provinces of West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan and Gorontalo.

Related Topics

Gorontalo Jakarta Indonesia All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM directs to take steps for financial assistance, ..

8 minutes ago

Vivo Launches the Limited Edition Moonlight Sonata ..

20 minutes ago

Moscow Congratulated Sandu on Moldovan Presidentia ..

38 seconds ago

Residents decry low gas pressure, outages in Askar ..

39 seconds ago

Govt making efforts to build international-standar ..

41 seconds ago

PTI notifies extension of an Advisory Council rega ..

44 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.