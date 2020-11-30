Indonesia reports 4,617 new COVID-19 cases, 130 new deaths

The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 4,617 in the past 24 hours to 538,883, with the death toll adding by 130 to 16,945, the Health Ministry said on Monday

According to the ministry, 4,725 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 450,518.

The coronavirus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,099 new cases, Central Java 899, West Java 741, East Java 400 and Banten 262.No new cases were detected in the three provinces of West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan and Gorontalo.