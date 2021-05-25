Indonesia reports 5,060 new COVID-19 cases, 172 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :-- The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,060 within one day to 1,786,187, with the death toll adding by 172 to 49,627, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 3,795 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,642,074.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 1,024 new cases, Central Java 696, Riau 642, Jakarta 384 and West Sumatra 271.

No new positive cases were found in West Sulawesi and Papua.