Indonesia Reports 5,292 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 133 New Deaths

Tue 08th December 2020 | 04:41 PM

Indonesia reports 5,292 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 133 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,292 within one day to 586,842, with the death toll adding by 133 to 18,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,292 within one day to 586,842, with the death toll adding by 133 to 18,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 4,295 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 483,497.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,194 new cases, Central Java 768, West Java 731, East Java 542 and East Kalimantan 256.

No more new positive cases were found in Maluku province.

