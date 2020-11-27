UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 5,828 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 169 New Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 04:45 PM

Indonesia reports 5,828 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 169 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,828 within one day to 522,581, with the death toll adding by 169 to 16,521, the Health Ministry said on Friday

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,828 within one day to 522,581, with the death toll adding by 169 to 16,521, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 3,807 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 437,456.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,436 new cases, Central Java 963, West Java 699, East Java 428 and Riau 261.

No more new positive cases were found in two provinces, namely Gorontalo and Maluku.

Related Topics

Gorontalo Jakarta Indonesia All From

Recent Stories

IMF, World Bank termed colonial institutions: Mian ..

5 minutes ago

Anti polio drive from Nov 30th

1 minute ago

Khalid Khurshid will be the next Gilgit-Baltistan ..

12 minutes ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Discussed Cybercri ..

6 minutes ago

Sheesha center raided in housing society; 10 arres ..

6 minutes ago

Moscow Skeptical About Australia's Global Stances ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.