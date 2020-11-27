Indonesia reports 5,828 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 169 new deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,828 within one day to 522,581, with the death toll adding by 169 to 16,521, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 3,807 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 437,456.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,436 new cases, Central Java 963, West Java 699, East Java 428 and Riau 261.

No more new positive cases were found in two provinces, namely Gorontalo and Maluku.