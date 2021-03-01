UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 6,680 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 159 New Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:15 PM

Indonesia reports 6,680 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 159 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,680 within one day to 1,341,314, with the death toll adding by 159 to 36,325, the Health Ministry said on Monday

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,680 within one day to 1,341,314, with the death toll adding by 159 to 36,325, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, 9,212 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,151,915.

Within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 2,058 new cases, West Java 1,662, Central Java 657, East Kalimantan 437 and East Java 341.

No more new positive cases were found in two provinces, namely West Kalimantan and Maluku.

Related Topics

Jakarta Indonesia From

Recent Stories

SEHA, MBZUAI to collaborate on clinical research

3 minutes ago

Pesco notifies power suspension on various feeders ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases reach 55,759 in Afghanistan with 26 ..

3 minutes ago

5.3-magnitude quake hits 80 km W of Port-Vila, Van ..

3 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 2,526 new COVID-19 cases, 1,107 r ..

33 minutes ago

PTI's candidates to win Senate elections: Ghulam B ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.