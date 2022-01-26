UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Reports 7,010 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 7 More Deaths

Indonesia on Wednesday confirmed 7,010 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since Sept. 8, 2021, amid the spread of the Omicron variant in the archipelago

With the increase, the country's tally of infections rose to 4,301,193, the country's Health Ministry said.

With the increase, the country's tally of infections rose to 4,301,193, the country's Health Ministry said.

The ministry's senior official Siti Nadia Tarmizi reported on Wednesday that the total number of confirmed Omicron cases in the archipelago has increased to 1,766.

As many as 1,066 patients were confirmed as imported cases, while 449 were cases of local transmissions, she said, adding that health authorities are still identifying sources of 251 cases.

In the past 24 hours, the death toll from COVID-19 in Indonesia rose by seven to 144,254, while 2,582 more people recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,127,662.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 182.5 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 125.67 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year after the authorities approved emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.26 million people in the country, the government has administered over 309.54 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

