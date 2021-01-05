Indonesia reports 7,445 new COVID-19 cases, 198 more deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 7,445 within one day to 779,548, with the death toll adding by 198 to 23,109, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 7,445 within one day to 779,548, with the death toll adding by 198 to 23,109, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 6,643 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 645,746.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,824 new cases, West Java 1,100, Central Java 996, East Java 727 and South Sulawesi 639.