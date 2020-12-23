UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 7,514 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 151 New Deaths

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 04:20 PM

Indonesia reports 7,514 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 151 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 7,514 within one day to 685,639, with the death toll adding by 151 to 20,408, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 7,514 within one day to 685,639, with the death toll adding by 151 to 20,408, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 5,981 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 558,703.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,954 new cases, Central Java 912, West Java 903, East Java 834 and South Sulawesi 524.

Related Topics

Jakarta Indonesia All From

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz happy over warm welcome in Mardan by ..

8 minutes ago

PM directs relevant authorities to speed up work o ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Customs develops air cargo centers to cope w ..

12 minutes ago

TECNO and PriceOye bring Flat 7% discount for TECN ..

16 minutes ago

Realme entitled Fast Company’s "50 Most Innovati ..

20 minutes ago

Serbia to start Covid-19 vaccinations Thursday

25 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.