Indonesia reports 8,776 new COVID-19 cases

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 8,776 within one day to 1,183,555, with the death toll adding by 191 to 32,167, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 9,520 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 982,972.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 3,309 new cases, Central Java 1,220, West Java 660, East Java 603 and East Kalimantan 498.