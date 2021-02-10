UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 8,776 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:05 PM

Indonesia reports 8,776 new COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 8,776 within one day to 1,183,555, with the death toll adding by 191 to 32,167, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 8,776 within one day to 1,183,555, with the death toll adding by 191 to 32,167, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 9,520 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 982,972.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 3,309 new cases, Central Java 1,220, West Java 660, East Java 603 and East Kalimantan 498.

Related Topics

Jakarta Indonesia All From

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary’s wife launches her own fashion ..

12 minutes ago

Arab League congratulates UAE for Hope Probe’s s ..

23 minutes ago

Second seed Halep escapes major fright at Australi ..

2 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan to start COVID-19 vaccination in March

13 minutes ago

Afghanistan reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 55,420 ..

16 minutes ago

Major French Cinema Producer Placed In Custody Ove ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.