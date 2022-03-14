Indonesia reports 9,629 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 271 more deaths

UrduPoint.com

Indonesia on Monday confirmed 9,629 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,900,124, the country's health ministry said

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Indonesia on Monday confirmed 9,629 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,900,124, the country's health ministry said.

According to the ministry, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country rose by 271 to 152,437, while 39,296 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,434,729.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 193.47 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 151.48 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.26 million people in the country, the government has administered over 359.58 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

