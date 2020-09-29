UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports Over 4,000 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 128 New Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 03:22 PM

Indonesia reports over 4,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 128 new deaths

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 4,002 in the past 24 hours to total 282,724, with 128 more deaths to raise the death toll to 10,601, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 4,002 in the past 24 hours to total 282,724, with 128 more deaths to raise the death toll to 10,601, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 3,567 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 210,437.

The novel coronavirus has spread to all the 34 provinces in the country.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, the capital Jakarta recorded 1,238 new confirmed infections, the province of West Java 316, East Java 276, Central Java 275 and West Sumatra 254.

In the meantime, no new confirmed case was reported in the Papua province.

Related Topics

Jakarta Indonesia All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Amnesty International halts work after reprisal of ..

16 seconds ago

AMMROC marks first aircraft delivery from new stat ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan confirms ICC World Test Championship fixt ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistani PM inaugurates $29 million Sheikh Mohame ..

39 minutes ago

20-member NA body on Defence visits Miranshah

57 seconds ago

Two People Dead in Incident in Mine in Russia's Ko ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.