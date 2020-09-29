Indonesia reports over 4,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 128 new deaths

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 4,002 in the past 24 hours to total 282,724, with 128 more deaths to raise the death toll to 10,601, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 4,002 in the past 24 hours to total 282,724, with 128 more deaths to raise the death toll to 10,601, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 3,567 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 210,437.

The novel coronavirus has spread to all the 34 provinces in the country.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, the capital Jakarta recorded 1,238 new confirmed infections, the province of West Java 316, East Java 276, Central Java 275 and West Sumatra 254.

In the meantime, no new confirmed case was reported in the Papua province.