UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Reports Record Number Of Covid Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Indonesia reports record number of Covid cases

Indonesia reported a record number of new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as the Omicron variant spreads across the Southeast Asian archipelago

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Indonesia reported a record number of new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as the Omicron variant spreads across the Southeast Asian archipelago.

The number of daily infections topped 57,000, according to the government's Covid-19 taskforce, surpassing the previous peak of 56,757 cases recorded in July last year during the country's Delta wave.

"The national figure for positive cases in this third wave increased sharply and faster compared to the second wave," taskforce spokesman Wiku Adisasmito told a press briefing.

But the death rate is far lower than during the Delta surge when Indonesia reported around 2,000 fatalities a day.

The country was severely impacted by the pandemic last year, with hospitals running out of beds and medical oxygen to treat patients.

Indonesia reported 134 new deaths from Covid on Tuesday, while the hospital bed occupancy rate is around 33 percent, compared to more than 77 percent during the Delta explosion.

The government this month imposed stricter restrictions on public facilities, offices, malls and restaurants in several cities but has progressively shortened the quarantine period for vaccinated travellers coming in from abroad.

To date Indonesia has recorded 4.9 million infections with more than 145,000 deaths.

The rollout of vaccines remains slow with only half of the 270 million population inoculated with two doses as authorities struggle to procure enough shots.

Related Topics

Indonesia July From Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden, Democrats Moving Toward 'Gas Tax Holiday' P ..

Biden, Democrats Moving Toward 'Gas Tax Holiday' Plan Ahead of Elections - Repor ..

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims six more lives, 63 new infections ..

COVID-19 claims six more lives, 63 new infections reported

3 minutes ago
 Fawad felicitates newly elected body of PFUJ

Fawad felicitates newly elected body of PFUJ

3 minutes ago
 SU students get more transportation amenities as s ..

SU students get more transportation amenities as schedule issued

3 minutes ago
 DG ML&C Maj Gen Tariq Zameer inaugurates PCR Lab i ..

DG ML&C Maj Gen Tariq Zameer inaugurates PCR Lab in CGH

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, NA speaker discuss mainstreaming o ..

Prime Minister, NA speaker discuss mainstreaming of merged KP districts

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>