Open Menu

Indonesia Rescuers Save 69 Rohingya Refugees After Boat Capsizes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Indonesia rescuers save 69 Rohingya refugees after boat capsizes

Meulaboh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Indonesian authorities rescued at least 69 Rohingya refugees on Thursday and were taking them to shore after their boat capsized a day earlier, according to an AFP journalist aboard the rescue vessel.

Rescuers were rushing to save the group of Rohingya after they spotted them in the water, stranded and holding onto an overturned boat off the coast of western Aceh province.

The mostly Muslim Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar, and thousands risk their lives each year on long and expensive sea journeys, often on flimsy boats, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

"69 people were evacuated today by the search and rescue team," said the journalist.

Footage from the boat seen by AFP showed men, women and children being taken to safety by the local search and rescue agency.

The refugee group's wooden boat and another vessel trying to help them both capsized on Wednesday, with survivors estimating around 150 Rohingya had been on board with dozens swept away.

On Wednesday, six Rohingya were rescued by fishermen.

"As it was dark the process was difficult and they couldn't find them. This morning they will continue to search and rescue them," said Faisal Rahman, United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) protection associate.

One of the survivors said dozens of refugees had been swept away by currents and were missing or feared dead.

"I have communicated with one of the six rescued by the locals. He said the boat took 151 people. Once the boat capsized approximately around 50 people maybe missing and passed away," Rahman said.

"We are still coordinating with respective government agencies to do our best to save as many lives as possible."

Local police and the regional government did not respond to requests for comment.

From mid-November to late January, 1,752 refugees, mostly women and children, landed in the Indonesian provinces of Aceh and North Sumatra, according to UNHCR.

The agency said it was the biggest influx into the Muslim-majority country since 2015.

Related Topics

Dead Police United Nations Water Indonesia Myanmar Malaysia Turkish Lira January Women 2015 Muslim From Government Refugee UNHCR Best

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to pe ..

Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan ..

Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans

12 hours ago
 Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

12 hours ago
 Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San R ..

Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win

12 hours ago
ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by- ..

ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by-election nomination disputes

12 hours ago
 PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ah ..

PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss developme ..

MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss development progress

12 hours ago
 Man crushed to death, wife injured

Man crushed to death, wife injured

12 hours ago
 US Congress committee exposes PTI’s ‘cipher dr ..

US Congress committee exposes PTI’s ‘cipher drama’: Minister for Informat ..

12 hours ago
 Two soldiers embraced martyrdom while eliminating ..

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom while eliminating eight terrorists in Gwadar att ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World