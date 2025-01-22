Indonesia Rescuers Search For Survivors As Landslide Kills 19
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 02:00 PM
Pekalongan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Hundreds of rescuers were searching through thick mud and debris to find survivors Wednesday after a rain-triggered landslide in Indonesia killed at least 19 people and left seven missing.
Intense rainfall in a mountainous area near Pekalongan city in Central Java province sparked the landslide on Monday, collapsing bridges and burying cars and houses.
The worst hit area was Kasimpar village according to a local official, with survivors recounting the horror of the landslide crashing into a coffee shop where people were sheltering from the rain.
"Suddenly there was a sound of an explosion from inside the cafe. So the land exploded. Suddenly it all destroyed, everything in the cafe was rolled up," Nasiri, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP while lying on a stretcher at a health centre.
"When I woke up, I was around 200 metres from the place, rolled up with rock, soil, water."
Rescuers found two bodies Wednesday morning, raising the toll to 19, said Abdul Muhari, a spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).
Search and rescue agency Basarnas said in a statement that 13 people were also injured.
Heavy machinery was deployed to clear road access for search teams and around 200 rescue personnel have been sent to help the rescue effort, local official Mohammad Yulian Akbar said.
"The focus is to search for the victims," he said, adding that the local government had declared an emergency in the district for two weeks.
- Landslide-prone -
Police, soldiers and volunteers have joined the search alongside rescue workers, which is taking place around 90 kilometres (60 miles) west of the city of Semarang.
But efforts were intermittently suspended Tuesday as heavy rain continued to pound the area.
The weather forecast for the next three days suggests moderate rain that could "cause floods, flash floods and landslides", warned Muhari on Tuesday.
Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season, typically between November and April.
In November, flooding triggered by intense rains in western Indonesia killed 27 people.
But some disasters caused by adverse weather have taken place outside that season in recent years. Climate change has also increased the intensity of storms, leading to heavier rains, flash floods and stronger gusts.
In May, at least 67 people died after heavy rains caused flash floods in West Sumatra, pushing a mixture of ash, sand, and pebbles from the eruption of Mount Marapi into residential areas.
Recent Stories
Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East
Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025
UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire
SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies
16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..
Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects
China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025
Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..
EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces
More Stories From World
-
Indonesia rescuers search for survivors as landslide kills 198 minutes ago
-
Panama complains to UN over Trump canal threat, starts audit8 minutes ago
-
Thailand denies plans to send 48 Uyghurs back to China18 minutes ago
-
China vows to defend 'interests' against Trump tariff threats18 minutes ago
-
Mauricio Funes: journalist turned El Salvador president28 minutes ago
-
Trump says EU 'in for tariffs', warns of 10% rate on China28 minutes ago
-
US govt workers in diversity jobs to be put on leave as programs ordered shut48 minutes ago
-
No home, no insurance: The double hit from Los Angeles fires1 hour ago
-
Indonesia rescuers search for survivors as landslide kills 192 hours ago
-
Removing UNSC members' veto power or restricting it's use will make Council effective: Munir Akram2 hours ago
-
Rubio, on first day, warns China with Asian partners2 hours ago
-
Panama complains to UN over Trump canal threat, starts audit2 hours ago